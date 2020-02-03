State Police asking for help identifying robber in Schodack

State Police are looking for this person in connection to a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9.

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9. Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money. He implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ weighing about 180-190 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and white socks over his hands.

Anyone who knows who this person is or has any information on the robbery please call State Police at (518) 732-4644.

