SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9. Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money. He implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed.
The suspect is described as a 5’8″ weighing about 180-190 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and white socks over his hands.
Anyone who knows who this person is or has any information on the robbery please call State Police at (518) 732-4644.
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘Hamilton’ movie starring original cast coming to theaters October 2021
- State Police asking for help identifying robber in Schodack
- Explosive Dutchess county man arrested after 11-hour standoff
- Saratoga Hospital appoints new executive director
- Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference