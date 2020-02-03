Live Now
Impeachment Trial wrapping up, closing arguments expected

Today’s episode of General hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

State Police asking for help identifying robber in Schodack

News
Posted: / Updated:

State Police are looking for this person in connection to a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9.

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9. Police say the suspect entered the store and demanded money. He implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed.

State Police are looking for this person in connection to a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ weighing about 180-190 lbs. He was wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and white socks over his hands.

State Police are looking for this person in connection to a robbery at the Cumberland Farms on State Route 9.

Anyone who knows who this person is or has any information on the robbery please call State Police at (518) 732-4644.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play