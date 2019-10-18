State Police asking for assistance in identifying individuals in surveillance photos

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a larceny that happened on two separate dates at a Walmart Store on Route 12 in the town of Lowville.

Police say the first incident took place on September 23rd when members of the Walmart Asset Protection team observed a man and woman in the electronics department placing a computer valued at $399.00 into their shopping cart. The couple then moved towards the exit and left the store without paying for the computer.

Police say the second incident took place on October 10 when video surveillance showed the same man and woman selecting a computer valued at $539.00 and placing it into their shopping cart.

After, surveillance showed the couple walking towards the front of the store to a self-checkout station and began to cash out. During the transaction, the man scanned a few small items but failed to scan a Kitchen Aid Mixer ($39.88), a package of women’s underwear ($9.98), and a Lenovo Desktop Computer.

After failing to pay for the items, surveillance shows the two leaving the store. Officials say the total value of unpaid merchandise on October 10th was $588.86.

State Police are asking if anyone can identify the two individuals from the surveillance footage to contact them at (315)-366-6000.