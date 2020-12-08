State Police arrest two in string of Albany and Saratoga County larcenies

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 22, State Police received a report of a larceny from Robinson’s Hardware in the town of New Scotland. Two subjects were observed arriving at the store in a silver SUV after closing time and stealing a tow-behind log splitter. The same subjects then returned to the store that night and stole two generators.

On December 4 at approximately 3 a.m., troopers received another report that the same vehicle was at Robinson’s Hardware again. They were further advised that the same subjects had stolen a snow blower earlier in the evening of December 3. Troopers arrived on scene and found Steven Lawless, 62, of Colonie, and Michael Barone, 49, of Watervliet, at the hardware store. A check of Lawless’ SUV revealed that he had stolen license plates on the vehicle as well.

Lawless and Barone were placed in custody and transported to State Police in Latham for processing.

Barone was charged with:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

Three counts of Petit Larceny

Three counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Lawless was charged with:

Two counts Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree

One count of Petit Larceny

Three counts of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree

Lawless was transported to the Clifton Park barracks for two more larceny investigations stemming from a December 1 larceny at an Ace Hardware and a December 3 larceny at a Tractor Supply in Clifton Park. He was additionally charged with:

Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class E felony)

Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony)

Three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree (a class B misdemeanor)

Lawless was arraigned in the town of Clifton Park Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail.