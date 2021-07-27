State Police arrest two for daytime robbery in Northumberland

New York State Police said they have arrested Robert Felice Jr., 52, from South Glens Falls and Cedar Lofland, 48, from Queensbury for a daytime robbery in Northumberland on July 19. Photo courtesy of the New York State Police.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The New York State Police said they have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that took place at a property in Northumberland. They said they were able to catch the men after the property owner showed them video footage of the daytime robbery.

Robert Felice Jr., 52, from South Glens Falls, was arrested on July 19 and Cedar Lofland, 48, from Queensbury was arrested on July 21.

State Police said they were able to locate Felice easily after they discovered he was the owner of the van shown in the video. The GMC Savanna had “Two Men & a Brush” logos on the side and back of it.

They said when they arrested Felice he had a smoking pipe containing crack cocaine residue and over $3k of construction materials that were determined to have been stolen from the Northumberland property.

Felice was charged with:

Burglary 3 rd degree

degree Grand Larceny 3 rd degree

degree Possession of Burglar Tools

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released.

Lofland was charged with burglary and grand larceny in the third degree. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail as a predicate felon.

The State Police are investigating the possibility of other burglaries. They are asking people who believe themselves to be victims to call the State Police Department in Wilton at (518) 583-7010.