State police arrest Troy man accused of rape

BROOME, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Cobleskill Tuesday arrested Kieondre Dickson, 28, of Troy and charged him with rape following an alleged incident.

Dickson is accused of having sex with a victim under 17-years-old and sending the victim a text message with an explicit image. The incident reportedly happened in the town of Broome and was reported to state police in November of 2020.

Police charged Dickson with the following:

Rape 3 rd degree, class E felony

degree, class E felony Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor 2nd degree, class E felony.

Police say Dickson turned himself in at SP Cobleskill and was arraigned in Broome Town Court. He was released to the supervision of probation and is due back in court at a later date.