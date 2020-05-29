State Police arrest Queensbury man accused of trying to bribe Trooper

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Christopher Luce, 48, of Hudson Falls and Geoffrey Pickering, 30, of Queensbury following an incident involving DWI and bribery.

Police charged Luce with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree (E felony), Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated (misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (A misdemeanor). Pickering was charged with Bribery 3rd degree (D felony) and Criminal Contempt 1st degree (E felony).

State Police say on Wednesday just after 11 p.m., they were called to a home in the town of Greenwich after a protected party called police to report that Pickering was at their home, in violation of a full stay away order of protection.

While patrolling to the home, Troopers say they saw Pickering in a car leaving the area. They then reportedly stopped, and Pickering who was the passenger, was taken into custody. As Pickering was being placed into police custody, he reportedly made multiple statements offering the Trooper money not to arrest him.

Police say the driver of the car, Luce, was interviewed by police and showed signs of intoxication. He was also reportedly found to be in possession of a quantity of LSD and driving on a suspended license.

Both men were taken to SP Greenwich where they were processed. Luce reportedly blew a .22% B.A.C. and was released with an appearance ticket for Cambridge Town Court at a later date. Pickering was taken to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

