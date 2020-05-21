State Police arrest Newburgh man for plumbing/heating work scam

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Newburgh man was arrested May 17 for starting a job and failing to return after he took $2,000 from a resident in the town of Wawayanda.

Shawn C. Abrams, 45, falsely advertised working for “Middletown Plumbing and Heating” and “S&K Construction”, according to State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Middletown. They say Abrams is known to them as well as local law enforcement for taking payments to do plumbing or boiler work without returning to do the work.

The State Police is asking anyone who thinks they are a victim of Abrams to contact Investigator Stephen E. Malone, SP Middletown BCI at 845-344-5353.

