OPPENHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fulton County man was arrested on September 5 following an alleged armed burglary at a residence in Oppenheim. Police charged Wayne A. Gallt, 64, with burglary in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree.

State Police responded to the residence at around 8:30 p.m. Investigations determined that Gallt entered the home uninvited and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

There were two victims in the home at the time. One disarmed and physically restrained Gallt while the other contacted 911.

Police say the handgun was a pellet gun. No one was injured during the incident. Gallt was arraigned at the Perth Town Court and remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.

New York State Police were assisted by the Dolgeville Police Department.