OSWEGATCHE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian man has been arrested after New York State Police discovered a number of handguns, high capacity magazines and ammunition in his vehicle. Officers say they stopped 19-year-old Ayub Y. Guled on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie last Saturday.
In addition to being found with the firearms and ammunition, officers say Guled also lied about his identity when stopped.
He has been charged with:
- Eight Counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm
- Eight Counts of Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
- Ten Counts of Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
- Third Degree Criminal Sale of a Firearm
- Fifth Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property
- Second Degree Criminal Impersonation
The Toronto resident was arraigned in the Oswegatchie Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, or $200,000 bond. State Police were assisted by the United States Border Patrol.
LATEST STORIES
- State Police arrest Canadian found with multiple handguns and ammunition
- State Board of Elections appoints new Commissioner Anthony Casale
- Women’s Health: Reconstruction surgery after breast cancer
- Social Dilemma: Do you salt your water when boiling pasta?
- Here’s what 2020 did to the list of most popular baby names