State Police arrest Albany man reportedly found in possession of 40g of heroin during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Steven Moye, 52, of Albany following a traffic stop where they reportedly found about 40 grams of heroin.

Police say on Tuesday around 11 p.m. they stopped a car on I-87 in Albany for multiple car and traffic violations. While interviewing Moye, probable cause was established to search the car.

Police reportedly found approximately 2,000 glassine envelopes of heroin weighing about 40 grams.

Moye was taken into custody, transported, and processed at SP Albany where he was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell 3rd degree; both Class B Felonies

Moye was taken to Albany County Jail to await arraignment.

LATEST STORIES