State Police arrest Albany man for marijuana possession

WOODBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Steven Hammonds, 39, of Albany reportedly found in possession of 13.5 ounces of marijuana.
State Police say they stopped a car on I-87 in the town of Woodbury for multiple vehicle and traffic violations. While interviewing Hammonds, probable cause to search the car was established, where police found the marijuana.
Hammonds was taken into custody where he was then transported and processed at SP Newburgh where he was charged with Criminal Possession of Marijuana 3rd degree; a Class E Felony.
He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Woodbury Court at a later date.
