State police arrest 2 for murder in Schuyler Falls

CLINTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 7, State Police arrested Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls for murder charges after a missing person investigation.

A female was located dead at 98 Blake Rd in the town of Schuyler Falls. The investigation also revealed that Foster and Cayea stole the female’s car.

Craig A. Foster and Nicole M. Cayea were each charged with the same crimes.

Charges:

  • Murder 2nd degree
  • Grand Larceny 4th degree.

The investigation was conducted by members from the New York State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Plattsburgh City Police Department, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Plattsburgh Resident Office.

Craig A. Foster and Nicole M. Cayea were arraigned and remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail. 

An autopsy on the victim will be performed on July 7, at the Albany Medical Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

