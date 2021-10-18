State Police: Albany man arrested for stabbing victim in the neck

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to New York State Police in Wilton, on October 17, Isaiah L. Lofland, 26, of Albany, was arrested for allegedly stabbing another male in the neck after an altercation.

At around 6:30 p.m. on October 16, State Police were called to Glens Falls Hospital for a report of a male subject suffering from a stab wound. After investigation, the 31-year-old male victim had an altercation with Lofland at a residence in South Glens Falls during which Lofland allegedly stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is currently in stable condition.

Lofland was found at a residence in the town of Moreau and taken into custody. He was processed at SP Wilton and arraigned in Moreau Town Court.

Charges:

Assault 1st degree (Felony)

He was remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $100,000 cash or $200,000 secured bond and is due back in court on October 20.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact SP Wilton BCI at 518-583-7010.