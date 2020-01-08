State of the State: Banning Fentanyl Analogs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo, as a part of the 2020 State of the State proposed legislation that would banning fentanyl analogs.
Specifically the legislation would make the Fentanyl analogs subject to the same criminal sale or possession penalties as other controlled substances.
In addition to that, it would also give the New York State Health Commissioner the power to ban any new fentanyl analog that is added to the schedule of controlled substances.
The Governor also proposed making it easier for those with an addiction to opioids, to get access to treatment and medication.
That proposal has four outlined steps:
- Expanding the Medication Assisted Treatment and Emergency Referrals (MATTERS) Program: This would see increased speed to giving Medication Assisted Treatment to those addicted to opioids. The ideal time frame would be within 24-48 hours.
- MAT Telemedicine Program: The Governor proposes improving access to MAT by connecting emergency departments with doctors who can prescribe buprenorphine through telehealth.
- Expanding Access to Telehealth and Mobile Clinics: OASAS would be directed to add 10 new mobile clinics, one in each economic development zone statewide. As well as develop at least one addiction treatment program in each county across the state.
- Expanding Access to Medication Assisted Treatment in Correctional Settings: DOCCS would be directed to provide buprenorphine to the seven facilities in the stat that currently offer methadone. DOCCS would also be directed to seek national accreditation, and operate an Opioid Treatment Program.