State of the State 2020 Draws Reactions from State Lawmakers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors on public health issues around cannabis and vaping, Thursday Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo presented his annual State of the State Address on Wednesday.

The Governor unveiled 34 legislative issues he would like to pursue.

The proposals and the address itself has drawn reaction from several New York State Lawmakers

Assemblyman Chris Tague represents the 102nd Assembly District, released this statement before the address took place.

“Everything the governor will say today is nothing but white noise until he fixes the public safety crisis he’s created across New York.” Assemblyman Chris Tague represents the 102nd Assembly District, which includes Greene and Schoharie counties, and parts of Albany, Columbia, Otsego, Delaware and Ulster counties.

Other State lawmakers gave their thoughts after the Governor spoke.

State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I – Oneonta) sounding off on bail reform in this statement.

“New York State is losing population at an alarming rate, we are facing a $6 billion deficit, and public safety concerns due to so-called bail reforms are making headlines. Unfortunately, the governor’s message did not offer any remedies to these serious matters.” State Senator James L. Seward (R/C/I – Oneonta)



Senator Seward was not the only Lawmaker to take aim at bail reform, Assemblyman Doug Smith of the 5th Assembly District gave his thoughts in this statement.

“It is time for New York to put law-abiding citizens first and protect our communities by repealing the dangerous bail reform law. Despite only being enacted on January 1, 2020, this law is already creating chaos throughout New York” (….) “I will continue to fight to repeal this measure…” Assemblyman Doug Smith (5th Assembly District)

One assemblyman seems to strike a more bipartisan mood with his statement, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) statement in part.

“I am hopeful that this year represents more of a collaborative effort between parties to address the serious issues facing New York. (…) As always, I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with members of any party to make real progress toward a brighter and more prosperous New York.” Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia)