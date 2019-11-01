States of Emergency declared after overnight storms

SPECULATOR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A State of Emergency was declared just before midnight on Thursday by Speculator Mayor Jeanette Barrette.

The Supervisor for the Town of Lake Pleasant says a number of roads in the area are closed due to damage and rising flood waters. This includes main roads in and out of town.

Both the Mayor and Supervisor are asking people to use caution if they have anywhere to go Friday. They are asking people to stay put until roads can be cleared.

There was also a State of Emergency declared in Essex County, which borders Warren County. According to the Essex County Chairman of the Board Shaun Gilliland, there is a limited travel advisory due to flooding. The Essex County Complex is also closed with the exception of essential personnel.