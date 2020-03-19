State of Emergency information for Village of Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Village of Ballston Spa declared a State of Emergency Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, April 17. The village says the action was taken because the coronavirus poses a public safety threat to it’s residents, employees and visitors.

The village said points of contact are Mayor Larry Woolbright and village clerk (518-885-5711). They are also encouraging residents to follow rules and regulations set by the state. Updates can be found on the village website or their social media.

Additional information

Village Hall, the Building Department and Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice. Employees from the buildings will be working from home or in shifts. The drop box in front of Village Hall and voicemail will be monitored periodically.

Ballston Spa Police, Eagle Matt Lee and Union Fire Companies and Public Works departments will be staffed. Non-essential personnel will be encouraged to work at home and any employee who is sick will be required to stay at home.

The Village Court will be closed to the public until further notice. Additional information about pending matters, payment of fines and modified staff hours can be found on the village website.

All Village Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board and committee meetings will be held electronically through an interactive website which will enable the public to hear and participate in the meetings. More detailed information will be available on the village website and social media.

