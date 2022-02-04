State of emergency in Kingston after winter storm causes massive power outage

A police vehicle blocks a road near downed power lines, March 8, 2018, in Natick, Mass. For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow Wednesday and Thursday, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Kingston is currently dealing with a big power outage that is resulting in about 40% of their Central Hudson customers being without power. According to the Central Hudson power outage map, over 20,000 customers are affected by the power outage in Kingston.

Because of the severe weather, the City of Kingston has declared a State of Emergency. They are banning all unnecessary travel and asking people to stay off all roads if possible.

Kingston has also opened up a temporary Warming Center at the Kingston City Hall Common Council Chambers. City Hall will be open to everyone in need of critical warming or electric facilities.

For updates and more information, go to the City of Kingston’s Facebook.