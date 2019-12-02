State of Emergency declared in several counties in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency in Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Saratoga, and Ulster Counties due to the winter storm on Monday.

The governor’s office also says that the 300 members of the National Guard have been activated to assist with snow removal and clean-up operations in those counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center remains activated in Enhanced Monitoring Mode and the National Guard continues to be on standby to assist with storm-related operations in the event they are needed. Commissioners from DHSES, DOT, Thruway Authority and State Police are being deployed to regions being hardest hit by the storm to oversee operations.

Many locations in the Capital Region have already seen more than a foot of snow and several additional inches are expected on Monday – Tuesday morning.

New Yorkers planning to travel on Monday and Tuesday morning are urged to use extreme caution.

Winter storm resources and safety tips.