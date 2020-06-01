Schenectady mayor declares State of Emergency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mayor of Schenectady has declared a state of emergency that began at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will continue until it is rescinded by a second executive order.

A curfew is now in place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., during which time travel through the city is restricted to those providing essential services such as: utility workers, the fire department, and law enforcement.

Breaching the order is a class B misdemeanor.

According to Mayor McCarthy, the state of emergency was declared because of the imminent threat of “civil unrest and disturbance.” Cities across the United States have seen riots break out following protests in recent days. Schenectady was the scene of a peaceful rally earlier, as demonstrators gathered to protest the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The mayor also called on “all departments and bureaus of the city” to “take whatever steps necessary to protect life, property and public infrastructure” during the emergency.

