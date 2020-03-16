State of emergency declared in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As of Monday, March 16 at 12 p.m. the City of Amsterdam is in a state of emergency. The mayor said it will remain in effect through March 31.

City hall and all other buildings owned by the city will be closed to both staff and the public except essential employees who are still to report to work.

Common Council meetings will be closed to the public as well but will be able to be viewed live on the city’s Facebook page. All other city board/committee meetings are canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.

“The decision to declare this state of emergency is a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the virus to members of our community, our city employees and their families,” said Major Michael Cinquanti. “The most proven effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to keep people who are or who may be carrying the virus away from those who are not.”

