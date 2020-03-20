State of Emergency declared for City of Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A State of Emergency has been declared for the City of Watervliet which went into effect Thursday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m.

Mayor Charles Patricelli signed the emergency declaration and in doing so said nothing will change in the day-to-day operations, but it will allow the City Administration, Police and Fire the ability to take immediate steps where needed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am in continual contact with my fellow City Mayors, the County Executive’s office and Health Department for assistance and guidance. It is good to know that we have such great leadership in the Capital District and should hopefully make you feel more at ease,” said Mayor Patricelli in a press release.

The Mayor continued by saying, “Yesterday, I hosted a city-wide video/phone conference and hope it was both informative and helpful to all the residents that participated. On the call today were all key city personnel answering questions and explaining what we’re doing as a city and how we can help you daily.”

“We also had a video conference with key city leaders, church officials, city civic organizations and school administration to share what each are doing and how we can work together to provide you continued services. I’m very proud to say we have tried to stay ahead of the curve, even though it is a short lead we are trying to cover so many different scenarios,” said Mayor Patricelli.

Any questions can be directed to the Mayor’s office email CPatricelli@watervliet.com.