GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle has declared a state of emergency following the explosion that occurred Thursday night after a tractor-trailer carrying compressed fuel hit the Maple Avenue Bridge. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Glenridge Road, Maple Avenue, and Alplaus Avenue as an active investigation is underway. Authorities gave an update on the situation Friday morning.

Supervisor Koetzle is making the town’s senior center available to those who have been displaced from their home due to the explosion. The state of emergency gives the town the ability to respond to the scene, provide resources over an extended period, support first responders, and waive certain administrative procedures to speed up the response.