State legislature passes HALT Solitary Confinement Act: Local rally held in Albany

ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Legislature has passed the HALT Act on Thursday, which would put a 15 day limit on the amount of time inmates could spend in solitary confinement and eliminate it altogether for vulnerable populations. Advocates are celebrating the passage and they’re now calling on the governor to sign the bill immediately. A rally was held outside the Executive Mansion Sunday afternoon.

Over a dozen of people stood outside of the mansion, urging the governor to sign the bill into a law. “Solitary confinement, which is torture. It causes such a denigration of someone’s mental health. None of our communities are safe with this practice being done here,” says TeAna Taylor, Organizer of HALT Solitary Campaign.

Michelle White drove from Syracuse to make sure her voice is heard in Albany. “I know correction officers think it’s a tool, but if the tool is not working, then I say we need to replace it and remove it,” says White.

The Halt Solitary Confinement Act will improve conditions of isolation in jails/prisons, limit the time one can spend in segregated confinement, and create more humane and effective alternatives.

Albany resident Legacie Wright has been advocating for change since 2018, when the bill was passed in the State Assembly. “Personally for me, I was in that predicament several years ago and it’s inhumane, it messes with your mental health,” says Wright.

“I am cautiously optimistic, it would mean everything to the families in New York State if Governor Cuomo signs this bill,” says White.

The governor is expected to act on this bill before the end of March.