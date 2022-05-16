ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–State leaders will be in Buffalo on Tuesday along with President Biden to show their support for the community. At the Capitol on Monday, state lawmakers called for change and gathered to mourn the ten lives were lost in a shooting at a Tops Supermarket.

Among those present at the rally was Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“This is what caused the death of so many people over the weekend,” said Stewart-Cousins. “Simply wearing the skin they’re in.”

For Buffalo Senator Tim Kennedy, this tragedy hit close to home. His staffer, Zeneta Everheart’s son was working at Tops that day.

“He was one of the first people shot in the parking lot as he was bringing groceries for a woman who was shot twice and killed to her car,” explained Kennedy. “He had a bullet go right threw him miraculously through his neck and right out his back. According to his mother, divine protection, there is no doubt in my mind– that God was there with Zaire Goodman that day.”

Kennedy urged everyone to call out hate when they see it.

“As far as policy goes, we need to engage with our leaders on a national level,” said Kenndy. We need to use this for a call to action–to ban assault weapons once again on a national level. We got to put in background checks. Background checks and a ban on assault weapons— these are things that could have prevented this awful evil destructive massacre from happening in the City of Good Neighbors. This should not happen anywhere else in this nation.”

Speaker Carl Heastie is also called for legislative changes.

“You want to have a gun to protect your house, property, your family, fine. What the hell do we need military weapons in the hands of civilians? It’s uncalled for,” said Heastie. And when I see the President, if I see the President when I go to Buffalo, I’m going to say that to him.”

I’m told Governor Hochul is expected to unveil legislation to close loopholes in gun safety laws on Tuesday.