State landmarks to be lit and flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
9/11

(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday thirteen state landmarks are to be lit blue and flags on state government buildings are to be at half-staff on Saturday to mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Twenty years ago, nearly three thousand people lost their lives in the horrific and unprecedented acts of terror against our state and our nation on September 11, 2001,” said Governor Hochul. “We remember the victims and the brave first responders who lost their lives in the most unfathomable way, and we honor the survivors and victim’s families who were tragically impacted by the attack. We will continue to stand together stronger and united as one New York State.”

State landmarks to be lit blue include:

  • One World Trade Center
  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct
  • The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
  • Niagara Falls
  • State Education Building
  • MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19