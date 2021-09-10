State landmarks to be lit and flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday thirteen state landmarks are to be lit blue and flags on state government buildings are to be at half-staff on Saturday to mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“Twenty years ago, nearly three thousand people lost their lives in the horrific and unprecedented acts of terror against our state and our nation on September 11, 2001,” said Governor Hochul. “We remember the victims and the brave first responders who lost their lives in the most unfathomable way, and we honor the survivors and victim’s families who were tragically impacted by the attack. We will continue to stand together stronger and united as one New York State.”

State landmarks to be lit blue include: