State landmarks lit up purple for domestic violence awareness

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Tonight State landmarks will be lit with purple lights to mark “Wear Purple Day” which is part of Domestic violence awareness month.

October 2020 has been named domestic violence awareness month in New York State. Because of this for the week of October 18, the State Office Building has been illuminated purple.

The following state properties and landmarks will be illuminated:

One World Trade Center;

The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge;

Kosciuszko Bridge;

Alfred E. Smith Building;

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building;

State Education Building;

State Fairgrounds Main Gate & Expo Center;

Niagara Falls;

Mid-Hudson Bridge;

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct; and

Albany International Airport Gateway

This comes as New York State launched 10 Domestic Violence Regional Councils, to improve services statewide for survivors of domestic violence.

New York State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-942-6906 or text 844-997-2121.

For a listing of domestic violence hotlines by county click here.

