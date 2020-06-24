State issues guidance for what’s included in Phase 4 of reopening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN/WSYR-TV) — New York State has released more guidance about businesses that can reopen in Phase Four.

Included in Phase 4 are four categories; Higher education, Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment, Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment, and Media Production.

Many gyms, local theaters and local business inside malls in the Capital Region has their hearts set on the July 1 reopening date but after further guidance it was found those businesses were not included in the mix of Phase 4.

NEWS10 reached out to Rich Azzopardi, senior advisor to Governor Cuomo who said, “There are some things that don’t fit neatly into a phase that are going to require further study and we’re going through that right now. We’re not going to be like other states that are inviting a second wave.”​​

Activities included in the outdoor low-risk category include zoos, nature parks, historic sites, outdoor museums, and more. The indoor low-risk category includes places like museums and aquariums.

The guidance that was issued is a lot of what is already required at other establishments, which includes practicing social distancing, wearing a mask, and sanitization instructions. New recommendations for these activities include the recommendation of purchasing tickets online, and reducing bi-directional foot traffic.

As for the media production guidelines, it is suggested to do as many activities remotely as possible, like meetings, editing, and casting.

You can see the entire guidance for all three posted below.

LATEST STORIES