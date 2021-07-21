State in search of vendors for Capital Region events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is looking for vendors for events in the Capital Region throughout August. Businesses must fill out an application available on the OGS website.

Information about specific events along with the day and times can be obtained by contacting the OGS office.

“Applications are being accepted from vendors who sell food, handmade products, fine arts, crafts, clothing, accessories, books, general merchandise, and packaged, canned, jarred, or otherwise processed foods intended to be taken home for consumption,” OGS said.

Additional information including fees, deadlines, and how applications are evaluated can be found on the OGS website, by calling the office at (518) 474-4759 or by email Vendors@ogs.ny.gov.