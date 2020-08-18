State honors Susan B. Anthony, announces expansion at her former Greenwich home

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. State officials and local historians gathered at the Greenwich home where Susan B. Anthony lived for several years, to honor her work and to announce new plans for the site.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Environmental Preservation is buying four acres of land next to the house, which includes a historic tavern currently used to display placards of women’s suffrage history. That space will be used to better suit visitors to the site, located on a hazardous curve on Route 29.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Senator Betty Little were among those in attendance, and spoke on what Anthony’s work means to them.

