State honors Susan B. Anthony, announces expansion at her former Greenwich home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. State officials and local historians gathered at the Greenwich home where Susan B. Anthony lived for several years, to honor her work and to announce new plans for the site.

The state Department of Parks, Recreation and Environmental Preservation is buying four acres of land next to the house, which includes a historic tavern currently used to display placards of women’s suffrage history. That space will be used to better suit visitors to the site, located on a hazardous curve on Route 29.

State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Senator Betty Little were among those in attendance, and spoke on what Anthony’s work means to them.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga