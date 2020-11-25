State health department releases new rules for nursing homes during the holidays

News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) — The state health department has come out with new rules for nursing homes during the holidays.

It says residents who leave a facility must test negative for COVID 24 hours before they return. Once they are allowed back, they have to quarantine for two weeks.

During those two weeks, they have to be tested at least three more times.

The health department recommends against residents leaving a nursing home for a family or social gathering.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report