State guidelines released for construction projects in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released guidelines regarding construction projects during the current state of emergency adhering to Gov. Baker’s Essential Services Order which gives guidance for projects deemed essential.
The March 23 order states selected construction projects as COVID-19 Essential Services and identifies workers involved on the projects included within the order’s COVID-19 Essential Workforce.
Guidance on construction projects identified in Exhibit A of the order states:
- Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, builders, contractors, HVAC
Technicians, landscapers, inspectors and other service providers who provide services that
are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences,
businesses and buildings such as hospitals, health care facilities, senior living facilities, and
any temporary construction required to support COVID-19 response.
- Workers – including contracted vendors – who support the operation, inspection, maintenance
and repair of essential public works facilities and operations, including roads and bridges,
water and sewer, laboratories, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or
strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried
utilities, and maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works
operations.
- Critical or strategic infrastructure includes public works construction including
construction of public schools, colleges and universities and construction of state
facilities, including leased space, managed by the Division of Capital Asset
Management; airport operations; water and sewer; gas, electrical, nuclear, oil refining
and other critical energy services; roads and highways; public transportation; steam;
solid waste and recycling collection and removal; and internet and
telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national,
and local infrastructure for computing services).
- Workers who support infrastructure, such as by road and line clearing and utility relocation,
to ensure the availability of and access to needed facilities, transportation, energy and
communications.
- Workers performing housing construction related activities, including construction of mixed-use projects that include housing, to ensure additional units can be made available to combat the Commonwealth’s existing housing supply shortage.
- Workers supporting the construction of housing, including those supporting government
functions related to the building and development process, such as inspections, permitting
and plan review services that can be modified to protect the public health, including allowing
qualified private third-party inspections accountable to government agencies).
For projects that are classified under this approved continuation, the order says they should continue by following social distancing protocols from the state’s Department of Public Health.
Permits given for non-essential projects prior to the governor’s order should be safely put on hold until the emergency is over according to the city’s Building Commissioner Jeffrey Clemons. Permits are not considered abandoned until 180 days from when work stops and permit extension requests are being accepted for review if needed.
Clemons said the city will continue to review permit applications and issue permits for non-essential projects so that when these restrictions are lifted, work can begin without further delay.
For more information, contact the Office of the Building Commissioner at (413)-499-9441 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Modified hours of operation are in place at city municipal offices and buildings through May 4.
Additional information can be found on the city’s website here.
