State guidelines released for construction projects in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released guidelines regarding construction projects during the current state of emergency adhering to Gov. Baker’s Essential Services Order which gives guidance for projects deemed essential.

The March 23 order states selected construction projects as COVID-19 Essential Services and identifies workers involved on the projects included within the order’s COVID-19 Essential Workforce.

Guidance on construction projects identified in Exhibit A of the order states:

Technicians, landscapers, inspectors and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences, businesses and buildings such as hospitals, health care facilities, senior living facilities, and any temporary construction required to support COVID-19 response. Workers – including contracted vendors – who support the operation, inspection, maintenance

and repair of essential public works facilities and operations, including roads and bridges, water and sewer, laboratories, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, and maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations. Critical or strategic infrastructure includes public works construction including

THE CITY OF PITTSFIELD

OFFICE OF THE MAYOR

70 Allen Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201

to ensure the availability of and access to needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications. Workers performing housing construction related activities, including construction of mixed-use projects that include housing, to ensure additional units can be made available to combat the Commonwealth’s existing housing supply shortage.

Workers supporting the construction of housing, including those supporting government

functions related to the building and development process, such as inspections, permitting

and plan review services that can be modified to protect the public health, including allowing

qualified private third-party inspections accountable to government agencies).

For projects that are classified under this approved continuation, the order says they should continue by following social distancing protocols from the state’s Department of Public Health.

Permits given for non-essential projects prior to the governor’s order should be safely put on hold until the emergency is over according to the city’s Building Commissioner Jeffrey Clemons. Permits are not considered abandoned until 180 days from when work stops and permit extension requests are being accepted for review if needed.

Clemons said the city will continue to review permit applications and issue permits for non-essential projects so that when these restrictions are lifted, work can begin without further delay.

For more information, contact the Office of the Building Commissioner at (413)-499-9441 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Modified hours of operation are in place at city municipal offices and buildings through May 4.

Additional information can be found on the city’s website here.

