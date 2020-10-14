State grant ‘will boost Giving Garden output by 25%’

PITTSFIELD, MA, (NEWS10) – The Giving Garden at Pittsfield Church of Christ has received a $11,000 boost from the State of Massachusetts. The money will be spent on a new hoop house, which organizers hope will boost the volunteer run garden’s output by 25%.

The non-profit already produces 9,000 pounds of fresh produce a year, which goes to local food pantries.

“This grant is an incredible gift to our garden and to our community. When food budgets are tight, choices are often limited to inexpensive carbohydrates and processed foods. But during our growing season our neighbors who rely on food pantries can select fresh, local, organic produce. We’re looking forward to offering those choices for more of the year.” Gordon Clark

Giving Garden Coordinator

The 2,800 square foot hoop house will be built at the church’s Valentine Road property and is scheduled to be finished by the end of fall. It will increase the garden’s output by both adding extra weeks to the growing season and protecting the crops from local wildlife.

Pittsfield Church of Christ’s Giving Garden is one of 26 organizations receiving $3 million across the state through the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program. The money is provided to fund investments in technology, equipment, and increased capacity and distribution, especially in food-insecure communities.

LATEST STORIES