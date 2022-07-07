ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Clean water is a necessity. To help New York communities, more grant funding will be available for clean water and sewer infrastructure improvements.

“We are stewards of this planet,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “We have a moral responsibility to clean up the messes of the past.”

On Thursday, Governor Hochul announced $225 million in grant funding that will be available for water infrastructure projects throughout the state.

“Invest now so that future generations can look back at us not with distain saying, ‘why did they do that? But they look back and say, ‘Wow! They got it right.”

According to the State, it’s goal is to provide grants for communities in need of tackling contaminates in drinking water such as PFAS chemicals. Local governments can apply for funding on the Environmental Facilities Corporation’s website. https://efc.ny.gov/wiia-img-apply

In addition, the Governor said sewer systems in the state will be modernized as well.

“We have $30 million dollars set aside to support home owners and business owners who have to replace their septic systems,” explained Hochul.

Of that money, $20 million will go specifically to Suffolk County. Basil Seggos, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation said water infrastructure is the most important kind of infrastructure.

“Unless you take care of the arteries, the body is not going to be healthy,” stated Seggos. “And that’s really what water infrastructure is all about. Unseen infrastructure that when it goes wrong, when you’re not caring for it, everything else falls apart slowly whether it’s drinking water or clean water.”

The governor said this will help create more jobs.

“We think about critical infrastructure— yes, it’s great to do, it’s important to do, it does have over 120,000 jobs associated with this statewide and that’s really important to me as well.”