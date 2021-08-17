State funding for Amsterdam Park

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Located in the center of the city, The Veteran’s Park pool in Amsterdam has been a staple for community recreation since the 1960s.

“Although it’s a pool that has been here for a while, it’s in good shape. The pool house, unfortunately, has outlived its useful life,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Thanks to money from the state budget, $100,000 is being put towards building a brand new pool house.

“The pool house has weathered the storm. It’s seen its better days, and it’s in the wrong position,” said Michael Cinquanti, Mayor of Amsterdam. “It’s way back there, so when people come to our pool, they park over here and have to walk all the way around to get into it. State regulations require you to walk through the pool house and the showers before you get to the pool. So we will be building a brand new one with the wonderful contribution from the state. We will be building a brand new one up here and re-fencing the place.”

The new building’s location will be more easily assessable for everyone.

“I think all together it makes for a great community project,” stated Santabarbara. “And I think it brings us one step closer to achieving a more vibrant inclusive community.”

The city also hopes to add a restaurant and cocktail lounge to the pool house as well. However, this isn’t the only upgrade announcement the park has had recently.

“We got the basketball courts over here which are now being resurfaced. It’s a wonderful summer league but it’s used year-round by the youth of our city. We just put in an amphitheater which you can’t see from here, where people will be able to show movies, do exercise lectures, and entertainment,” explained Cinquanti.

When it comes to the new pool house, groundbreaking could happen as soon as this fall.