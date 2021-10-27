State employee accused of dropping cocaine at work

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Tejuan D. Carter, 44, Albany, was arrested Monday after State Police said he dropped 6.5 grams of cocaine while he was leaving work. Carter is an employee of the Department of Taxation and Finance, according to police.

State Police said they responded to a call at the Harriman State Campus Thursday, October 21 after staff found a zip-lock bag with a white substance in it. A digital scale had also been found close to where the bag was discovered.

After an investigation, State Police said they were able to determine Carter dropped the cocaine while he was leaving the office. He was charged with:

  • Third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance
  • Fourth degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Carter was arraigned in Albany City Court and incarcerated at the Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19