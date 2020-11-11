State Education Department plans virtual meetings to discuss changes to non-public schooling

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department announced it will hold several online meetings for the religious and independent school communities. The goal will be to get feedback from “stakeholders” to inform policy decisions related to the instruction in non-public schools.
If you are interested in joining, you can fill out a nomination form by Thursday, November 12.
There will be five meetings based on the region of New York that will be discussed:
- November 17 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Statewide
- December 1 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Manhattan, Staten Island & Bronx
- December 2 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Long Island & Queens
- December 7 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hudson Valley
- December 9 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brooklyn
A sixth meeting will be held on December 8 to address current non-public students, parents, and alumni from across the state.
In a prepared statement Vice Chancellor Brown Commented:
“Given the volume of comments on the July 2019 proposed regulations, the Board recognized the need to re-engage with stakeholders to devise an approach that would be collaborative in nature… The Board and I are committed to leading an educational system where all learning environments, whether public or private, respect and affirm students’ racial, linguistic, cultural and religious identities, and we look forward to hearing the thoughtful input from educational leaders across the state throughout this endeavor.”Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown
