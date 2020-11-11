State Education Department plans virtual meetings to discuss changes to non-public schooling

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The New York State Education Department announced it will hold several online meetings for the religious and independent school communities. The goal will be to get feedback from “stakeholders” to inform policy decisions related to the instruction in non-public schools.

If you are interested in joining, you can fill out a nomination form by Thursday, November 12.

There will be five meetings based on the region of New York that will be discussed:

November 17 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Statewide

December 1 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Manhattan, Staten Island & Bronx

December 2 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Long Island & Queens

December 7 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hudson Valley

December 9 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brooklyn

A sixth meeting will be held on December 8 to address current non-public students, parents, and alumni from across the state.

In a prepared statement Vice Chancellor Brown Commented: