Staff member at Tesago tests positive for COVID-19 Gov. announces third death, more than 700 COVID-19 cases in NYS

State DMVs to move to appointment only

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – The 27 state-run Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Offices will move to appointment only.

It is to limit person-to-person contact to stop the spread of coronavirus.

