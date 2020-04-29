State DEC helps teach nature with Virtual Hudson River program

(NEWS10) – Normally, school buses would be showing up to research stations along the Hudson River near-daily for students to learn about the life around the state-spanning body of water. Since COVID-19 has made that impossible right now, adaptation is key for the state as much as for teachers.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Cornell University have partnered to generate lessons and looks into the river’s ecosystem through their virtual Hudson River program. Weekly lessons and looks into the ecology go up on their YouTube channel, and can be a great resource to teachers all across the state.

