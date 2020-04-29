Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

State DEC helps teach nature with Virtual Hudson River program

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) – Normally, school buses would be showing up to research stations along the Hudson River near-daily for students to learn about the life around the state-spanning body of water. Since COVID-19 has made that impossible right now, adaptation is key for the state as much as for teachers.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Cornell University have partnered to generate lessons and looks into the river’s ecosystem through their virtual Hudson River program. Weekly lessons and looks into the ecology go up on their YouTube channel, and can be a great resource to teachers all across the state.

More on coronavirus

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

Latest stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak