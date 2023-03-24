ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Shootings in New York have decreased from 2021 to 2022 according to recently released State data.

“Down 17% in New York City, 15% in the rest of upstate cities,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

According to the governor, those numbers are already improving this year with the state seeing a reduction closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“The data doesn’t lie. We are seeing gun violence decrease in the city and in the state,” said Sheffali Welsh, Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Welch said that doesn’t mean we should relax.

“We still need to be vigilant. As I mentioned, New York has the 2nd strongest gun laws in the country and that data is proving out now that we seeing the impact across the state,” explained Walsh.”

Murders in the state also saw a decline in 2022 verses 2021.

“When we compare ourselves to other states on the homicides, New York State’s homicide rate is almost two times lower than the national average. That is significant,” said Hochul.

However, the new data shows other serious crimes, such as car thefts have gone up. The Governor is proposing $337 million dollars in the budget to reduce and prevent gun violence, something Welch applauds.

“Community violence intervention programs, Jamie if you don’t know, have been shown to significantly reduce gun violence and we look forward to seeing these funds serve communities most impacted by this public health crisis,” said Welch.

Mom’s Demand Action would like to see bills such as fair access to victim compensation and a tax on ammunition get passed by the legislature this year.