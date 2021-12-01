State COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York will be sending 60 National Guard Medical teams to long-term care facilities that need extra help. The Department of Health will coordinate the effort, sending teams to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities that have been identified as being in need.

The state said Wednesday another 45 people in New York died from COVID-19 complications since Tuesday. Governor Kathy Hochul said earlier in the week the state would be keeping an eye on the number of new COVID cases which they expect to rise because of Thanksgiving gatherings.

“As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises,” she said. “My administration is carefully monitoring developments with the Omicron variant and is working to continue making vaccines and boosters widely available.”

The state said 113,929 vaccine doses have been given over the last 24 hours. They also announced the opening of 18 #VaxtoSchool vaccination sites Wednesday, two locally in Essex and Fulton Counties.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York is 4.37%. In the Capital Region, it was much higher, 8.13% as of Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 90.9% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.