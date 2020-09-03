State-approved casinos can reopen September 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that state-approved casinos would be able to open on Wednesday, September 9 at 25% occupancy.
In order to open, those state-approved casinos would have to have advanced air filtration systems with MERV-13 air filters, just like malls needed before they could open. Cuomo also said that there will not be table games, and there will be no beverage service on the gaming floor.
Of course, social distancing will need to be followed, and a face covering must be worn at the locations.
The State Gaming Commission will continue monitoring casinos.
