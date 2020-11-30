State agencies prepare emergency response assets for upcoming weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State agencies have been directed to prepare emergency response assets as thunderstorms, high winds and Lake Effect snow hit various parts of the state beginning Monday morning. Specifically, while forecasts are calling for rain and thunderstorms throughout much of the state, the eastern portions of the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions have the highest probability of seeing 50+ mph wind gusts.

Starting Monday, November 30, thunderstorms are possible in the Long Island, Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Capital Regions. New rainfall amounts between a half inch and three-quarters of an inch are possible in the Capital, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Southern Tier Regions. Winds can be as high was 50 mph in the eastern Capital and Mid-Hudson regions.

The National Weather Service has already issued a number of advisories and watches ahead of this system. For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

Agency Preparations

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation will patrol state highways and respond to disruptions during the day Monday and extending into the evening as needed. The Department has the following assets ready for the upcoming event:

1,591 dump trucks

312 large loaders

79 chippers

61 tractor trailers

20 graders

15 tree crew bucket trucks

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 660 operators and supervisors ready to deploy 255 large snowplows, 98 medium snowplows, 11 tow plows and 60 loaders across the state with more than 124,000 tons of road salt on hand. Variable Message Signs, Highway Advisory Radio and social media are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority is also encouraging motorists to download its mobile app, which provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should check parks.ny.gov or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, Emergency Management staff, and regional staff are on alert and monitoring the developing situation and actively patrolling areas and infrastructure likely to be impacted by severe weather. All available assets are positioned to assist with any emergency response.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available to engage in damage assessment, response and restoration efforts across New York State. Department of Public Service staff will track the utilities’ work throughout the storm event and will ensure the utilities shift the appropriate staffing to the regions anticipated to experience the greatest impact.

As the system moves into the state, New Yorkers should monitor local weather forecasts and prepare for possible damaging winds, power outages, and minor flooding conditions.