Starbucks unveils FIVE new holiday cup designs for 2019

Haul out the holly; it’s officially the holiday season at Starbucks. The coffee giant unveiled the 2019 editions of its famed holiday cups on Wednesday. The five festive designs, including one exclusive reusable cup design, hit store shelves Thursday.

Starbucks Vice President of Starbucks Creative Jen Quotson, said the inspiration for this year’s designs was the desire to create mini moments of joy for customers.

“We played with this idea of typography being art and the green dot of the Starbucks logo,” Quotson said. “We just thought that was a very sweet expression of the brand, but still felt very holiday.”

The five new designs include:

POLKA DOTS: The traditional Starbucks red cup is dotted with green, with the Siren playfully popping in here and there.

MERRY DANCE: “A lively pairing of red and green letters jazz up a snowy white cup with a joyful holiday wish.”

MERRY STRIPES: “From a distance, this cup looks like it’s wrapped in green vintage wrapping paper. But up close, its tiny type offers a happy holiday sentiment.”

CANDY CANE STRIPE: The colors of the holiday all come together with this design as the Starbucks wordmark falls like snow against stripes of candy cane red and white.

LIMITED-EDITION REUSABLE RED CUP: Starbucks is giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage on November 7, while supplies last. Bring the reusable cup back to Starbucks Nove. 7 – Jan. 6 for 50 cents off a grande holiday beverage.