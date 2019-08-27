Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes return, adds new seasonal beverage

(CNN)– Your air conditioning might be blasting in your car, but Starbucks is declaring August 27 the first day of fall, and they’re bringing back your seasonal favorites.

The NEW first day of fall is… today! It's officially PSL season! 🍂 #PumpkinSpiceLatte pic.twitter.com/usLI9kywW6 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 27, 2019

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is officially back on the menu. This is the 16th year that the PSL has been enriching our lives and giving us that energy boost to make it through the day. Of course, the fan favorite is back with those signature ingredients including nutmeg, clove, and that all-important real pumpkin. Favorites like the Salted Caramel Mocha, and the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin are also back.

While many people will be running for that PSL, Starbucks has announced that there’s a new seasonal drink in town: The New Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. It’s made up of Starbucks Cold Brew, vanilla, and pumpkin cream cold foam.

In a press release Starbucks says, ” Every year, we’re blown away by those who share our fall fanaticism and lean into the fall lifestyle mid-summer. We’ve lovingly dubbed them the ‘beleafers,’ and we’re giving them extra time this year to enjoy all things autumn.”