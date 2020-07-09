Starbucks deal – buy one, get one free

MIAMI, FL – JULY 28: A Starbucks sign is seen at one of their stores as the Seattle-based company announced that it will close its Teavana chain on July 28, 2017 in Miami, Florida. All 379 Teavana locations will be closed over the coming year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Starbucks is offering buy one, get one on any handcrafted drink during happy hour on select Thursdays.

The event is from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. and all you need is the Starbucks app to redeem the deal.

The coffee company reintroduced the happy hour promotion in June. It had been paused for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

