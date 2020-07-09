Starbucks deal – buy one, get one free

(CNN) — Starbucks is offering buy one, get one on any handcrafted drink during happy hour on select Thursdays.
The event is from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. and all you need is the Starbucks app to redeem the deal.
The coffee company reintroduced the happy hour promotion in June. It had been paused for several months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
