WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Ukrainian churches, and businesses in the Capital Region are pledging to help Ukraine from Russia’s invasion.

“Hopefully it all gets better soon and hopefully this helps out,” said Bogdan Oliynyk.

As the situation continues to intensify in Ukraine, people of all walks of life are giving a helping hand and standing with Ukraine 4,500 miles away.

Oliynyk says he would give up any Friday night to help his family over in Ukraine.

“It’s just good to know people actually care about the whole situation that’s going on. It use to be mainly the Ukrainian community together, but now everyone is helping out.”

The St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet told News10 they received an update about which items are needed in Ukraine. At this time, medical supplies are an absolute priority, with many hospitals being full and unable to keep up with the influx of trauma patients due to lack of medical supplies. Checks may also be made out to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet.

“it’s just tough right now to see what’s going on with these people,” said Michael Fin.

From your everyday supplies to sleeping gear, to toiletries, Finn says every item counts towards saving a life.

“I am a retired mailman so I donated boots and I added a couple of extra pairs of boots that I had leftover. They will be used over there to fight.”

St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet plans to make their first shipment to Ukraine next week.

Here is a list of locations for drop-offs:

Clifton Plaza Barber Shop- 1026 NY-146, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Tues-Fri 8:30am-5:30pm. They are accepting both supply and cash donations. All cash donations will be going towards medical supplies.

DePaula Auto Group- all locations. Starting March 7th, donation containers will be placed at the cashier windows at all dealerships. They will be accepting monetary donations for St. Nicholas Ukrainian Church for humanitarian aid.

St. Nicholas Catholic Ukrainian Church- 2410 4th Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189. Mon-Fri 5pm-7pm. They are accepting both monetary and supply donations.

Salvatore Dental- 127 Dunning St, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Mon-Wed, Fri 9 am-4 pm. They are accepting supply donations.

Svana Beauty Lounge- 95 East Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Tues-Fri 10am-4pm. They are accepting supply donations.

Schools doing supply drives (Exclusive to students): Corinth Central High School- 105 Oak St, Corinth, NY 12822. They are accepting supply donations from students.Loudonville Christian School- 374 Loudon Rd, Loudonville, NY 12211. They are accepting supply donations from students.

Queensbury High School- 409 Aviation Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804. They are accepting supply donations from students. Shenendehowa High School East- 970 NY-146, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Christina Holovashchenko will be selling Ukrainian bracelets for $5 each to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.