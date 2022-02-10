COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle continues between union members in the Cohoes Fire Department and city leaders. Conflict re-emerged after an EMS call Friday highlighted what the union president calls a fight for more daily staffing.

Cohoes has 3 firehouses: The Central Station, Island Station, and Hill Station. Friday, staff was short, so the Hill firehouse was closed.

“Later that evening, there was a critical EMS call in the Hill territory, and it took the firefighters that came from the Central Station and the Island Station seven minutes and longer to arrive at that patient,” said Rob Wattsman, President of Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes IAFF Local #2562.

Wattsman said they asked for more staffing, but the city only paid the overtime for one to come in.

Full letter from the firefighters’ union regarding Friday’s EMS call.

When NEWS10 asked Cohoes Fire Chief Joseph Fahd about the call, he said the response time was good, and below the national average. According to Fahd, right now the agreement is that if staffing dwindles down to four, they’ll bring in a fifth for 24 hours overtime.

“If the union wants to come up with some creative ideas we can consider, we’ll come up with some ideas and maybe we can meet in the middle someplace,” Fahd said, “but I can’t guarantee there are going to be six guys everyday.”

Fahd said Friday, eight people were scheduled to work, and only four showed up.

“We have contractual rights. We have time off, like most average people do,” Wattsman said. “They don’t mind when we work, but when our guys get the deserved time off, and they take the time off, and it closes the station, they blame us.”

Mayor Bill Keeler said the city has put a heavy focus on training police as EMTs to assist with response. He told reporters Thursday that paying 48 hours of overtime to bring staffing up from four to six could come close to bankrupting the city.

“Cohoes property taxpayers, the amount they pay, 40% right now is consumed by the firefighters. Public safety is a top priority, but the pie is only so big,” Keeler said.

Keeler and Fahd said they are only understaffed by one firefighter right now following retirements, and actively in the process of hiring.