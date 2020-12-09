Staffing struggle at the forefront of emergency hospital planning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo’s first strategy to stop further spread of COVID-19 in the second surge involves bolstering hospital capacity and care. With overworked nurses and staff members contracting the virus themselves, staffing has become the main struggle for many hospitals in the Capital Region.

“We’re just continually working with barebones,” Sara Thompson, an Albany Medical Center ICU nurse, said. ” I just, can’t even describe to you what it’s like to be locked in a room with a COVID patient who is acutely ill.”

Thompson joined the hundreds of nurses, union members, and local officials who participated in the one day Albany Med strike last Tuesday. The protest did not yield a contract negotiation between NYSNA and Albany Med for better wages and working conditions.

Governor Cuomo believes issues like staffing and bed capacity are still prevalent in hospitals across New York, and they must be tackled to mitigate and manage the spread.

“We’re already experiencing staff shortages; staff just get exhausted after a while,” Governor Cuomo stated at a recent press conference.

Albany Med stated they are still actively recruiting new nurses, and Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing has seen no change in their graduation rate.

Governor Cuomo’s solution to enhance and equalize care with more staffing doesn’t lie in new nurses, though. He believes the only option for local hospitals is to bring back retired nurses and doctors.

However, the state’s vaccine plans may also assist with wide-spread staffing issues in the future. The draft for the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Administration Program states that healthcare workers in patient care settings—ICU, ED, EMS—will receive top priority for an approved vaccine