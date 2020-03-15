1  of  2
Staff member at Tesago tests positive for COVID-19

Staff member at Tesago Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa School District released a statement Sunday saying that a staff member at Tesago Elementary tested positive for COVID-19. The release says the staff member has not been at work since Monday, March 9.

The district has been in contact with the Saratoga County Health Department.

They say district staff has been working diligently to clean and disinfect Tesago/Skano. Custodial staff in all buildings are cleaning and disinfecting schools and buses in accordance with the Department of Health (DOH) recently distributed Cleaning Guidance for Schools. 

